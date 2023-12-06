PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 40,633 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.12. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,250 shares of company stock worth $3,706,500. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

