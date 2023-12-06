Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 823,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,848,000 after acquiring an additional 453,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter worth $48,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CLTL stock opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.