Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 601,129 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

