Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

