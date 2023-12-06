The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $24,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CI opened at $257.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.02. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.