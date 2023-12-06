Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 88,200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $24,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Trane Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TT opened at $229.58 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $230.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.95 and a 200 day moving average of $199.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.