Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Commerce Bancshares worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $162,607.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

