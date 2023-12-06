DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.56

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 4985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

DiamondHead Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 846.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,511,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,321 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondHead by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 406,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in DiamondHead by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 188,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

