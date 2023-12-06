TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.44

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.44 and last traded at $75.49, with a volume of 1217040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Get TKO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.01.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,784 shares of company stock worth $1,607,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,460,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.