West Tower Group LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

