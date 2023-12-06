West Tower Group LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $56,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,551 shares of company stock worth $1,169,013 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

