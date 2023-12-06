1,178 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Acquired by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,980 shares of company stock worth $25,976,844. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.95.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

