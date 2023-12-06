West Tower Group LLC Invests $75,000 in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MOD stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.