West Tower Group LLC Invests $74,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.64.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $322.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

