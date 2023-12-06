West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $427,981. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

