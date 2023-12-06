West Tower Group LLC Invests $73,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $297,900,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

