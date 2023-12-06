West Tower Group LLC Buys New Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

PBH opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

