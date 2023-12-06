West Tower Group LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

