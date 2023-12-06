West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 129 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $607.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.