West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock valued at $49,016,606. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $471.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

