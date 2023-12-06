West Tower Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,075 AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 84.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,344,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMK opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $190.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James decreased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

