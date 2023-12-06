5,748 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

