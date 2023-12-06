Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

