Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $298.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $301.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

