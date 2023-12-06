IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IAC by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in IAC by 255.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in IAC by 58.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in IAC by 58.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

