Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

