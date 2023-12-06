Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.