Marco Investment Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,704,000 after purchasing an additional 773,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NTR. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

