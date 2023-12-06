Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

