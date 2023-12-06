Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $133.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

