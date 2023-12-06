Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 50.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shell stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.