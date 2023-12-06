Marco Investment Management LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

