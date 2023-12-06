Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

