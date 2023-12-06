Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.51

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.51 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.28 ($0.10), with a volume of 674370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.16 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Star Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of £9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

