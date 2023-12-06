Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.51

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.51 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.28 ($0.10), with a volume of 674370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.16 ($0.10).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Star Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Star Energy Group
Star Energy Group Trading Down 5.1 %
Star Energy Group Company Profile
Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Star Energy Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Selling the news in MongoDB is a buy-the-dip opportunity
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.