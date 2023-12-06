N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.73

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 2068555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 27.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.