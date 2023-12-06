Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 35896007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Echo Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £655,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.65.
Echo Energy Company Profile
Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.
