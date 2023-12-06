Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 212018221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

