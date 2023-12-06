Dynacor Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.07. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.