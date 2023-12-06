Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 22nd

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

