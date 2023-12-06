Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 22nd

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.37.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
