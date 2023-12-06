Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

