GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. GitLab updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.