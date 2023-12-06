GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. GitLab updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.
GitLab Stock Up 11.4 %
Shares of GitLab stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Selling the news in MongoDB is a buy-the-dip opportunity
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Grab Starbucks on the dip before coffee futures fall
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.