PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $9.07.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
