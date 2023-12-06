PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

