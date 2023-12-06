Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after buying an additional 339,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.