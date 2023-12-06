Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

