Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 337,451 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 337,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PG&E by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

