Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TARS. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $28,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $81,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,315 shares of company stock worth $545,028. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

