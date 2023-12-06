Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $8.59 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

