Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.