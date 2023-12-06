Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,513 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bowlero worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOWL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 159.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,535 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 305.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 134.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 141.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 3,233,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BOWL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at $459,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bowlero Stock Down 1.3 %

BOWL stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bowlero

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.