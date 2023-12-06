Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 300.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $244.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.